UK prosecutor authorises charge against man who threw eggs at King Charles

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

December 19, 2022 — 11:31 am EST

Written by William James and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British prosecutors authorised a charge of threatening behaviour against a 23-year old man on Monday after an incident last month in which eggs were thrown at King Charles as he carried out an engagement in York, northern England.

The man will appear in court on Jan. 20.

