UK property portal Rightmove lifts forecast on annual revenue per advertiser

November 27, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - UK's largest property portal Rightmove RMV.L on Monday lifted its forecast for annual average revenue per advertiser (ARPA), encouraged by increased listings by new homes developers.

Rightmove's update comes at a time British housing market is fighting a slowdown but the portal is benefiting from steady demand from homebuilders and agents looking for buyers and renters.

"The majority of the (ARPA) growth has been driven by new homes developers, who have extended their usage of our Native Search Adverts and Advanced Development Listing products to sell their developments," the company said in a statement.

Rightmove said its overall 2023 outlook remained at least in line with its previous forecast, adding that both estate

agent subscriptions and new homes development listings were stable in the last four months or so.

The FTSE 100 company said it now expected ARPA - a key metric for the firm - for the full year to be in the 112 pounds-116 pounds ($139.6-$144.6) range, ahead of its previous forecast of 103 pounds-105 pounds.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

