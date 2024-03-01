News & Insights

UK property portal Rightmove forecasts 7%-9% revenue growth in 2024

March 01, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Rightmove RMV.L forecast on Friday a 7%-9% revenue growth for the current financial year after it reported a rise in 2023 profit, in line with market view, buoyed by resilient traffic on its real estate portal.

The FTSE-100 .FTSE firm, which runs the country's largest property website, posted a 7% rise in operating profit at 258 million pounds ($325.88 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with company-compiled average analysts' estimates of 258.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7917 pounds)

