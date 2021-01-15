UK property group Segro collects 98% of rent in FY 2020

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British real estate investment trust Segro Plc SGRO.L, SGRO.PA said on Friday it has collected 98% of all rents for the full year ended Dec. 31.

The London-listed company said it has received 88% of the 63 million pounds ($86.13 million) of UK rent, which were payable in advance in the first quarter, representing a higher collection level than at the corresponding time in each of the three previous quarters.

($1 = 0.7315 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

