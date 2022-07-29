Markets

UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS, Boohoo Group and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS ASOS.L, Boohoo Group BOOH.L and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.

"Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts, if necessary," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular