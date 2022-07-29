UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS ASOS.L, Boohoo Group BOOH.L and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.

"Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts, if necessary," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority said.

