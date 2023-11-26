UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Condemns Antisemitism: 'Doesn't Matter Whether You're Elon Musk' Or 'Someone On The Street'

Following the controversy erupted by Tesla CEO’s comments on X, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who earlier this month had an hour-long conversation with the tech billionaire, has publicly denounced antisemitism, even as he refused to directly call out Elon Musk.

What Happened: Sunak, in an interview, said that he condemns “antisemitism in all its forms,” reported Bloomberg, after being asked if he was specifically condemning Musk.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Elon Musk or you’re someone on the street who’s shouting abuse at someone who happens to be walking past you, that’s wrong in all its forms. Antisemitism in all its forms is completely and utterly wrong,” Sunak said.

See Also: Elon Musk Jokes He Found Q* A Day After Calling It Q*Anon, Says ‘Grok Will Do Both’

The tech billionaire reportedly endorsed a post falsely accusing Jewish people of inciting hatred against White people, which had led to allegations of him promoting anti-Jewish sentiments.

Following his comments, several companies, including Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc., and Warner Bros., pulled their advertising from Musk’s social media platform.

Moreover, the tech mogul’s comments were branded as an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” by the office of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Previously, questions were raised about Sunak’s judgment due to his association with Musk at the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit in early November.

Why It Matters: Musk’s controversial endorsement of an antisemitic post has led to a significant backlash, including calls for his resignation as Tesla CEO.

Facebook co-founder and Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz also called out Musk and said he should resign after terming an antisemitic post on X the “actual truth.”

Moreover, Musk’s X social media platform could face a potential decline in advertising revenue, with estimates suggesting a downturn of up to $75 million by the year’s end. This follows the decision of major companies to temporarily halt their advertising campaigns on X due to Musk’s comments.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Details How The New Starship Version Will Be Different From The Old

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.