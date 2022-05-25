UK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
May 25 (Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc SSE.L reported a 23% surge in annual profit on Wednesday and said it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas.

The group's adjusted pretax profit came in at 1.16 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with 948.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

