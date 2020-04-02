UK power firm Centrica braces for non-payments, fall in usage

Adds details from statement on spending cuts

April 2 (Reuters) - British power supplier and energy group Centrica CNA.L on Thursday cancelled its 2019 dividend payment and took more steps to cut costs, saying it expected customers to defer electricity bill payments and sees a drop in business usage due to a nationwide lockdown.

The utility also said the current situation made it more challenging to move ahead with its plans to divest its holdings in oil and gas producer Spirit Energy as well as its interests in nuclear energy.

The company said that while energy demand from residential customers had increased with more people working from home, it was experiencing a more significant reduction in demand from business customers due to the lockdown.

"We also expect to see an increase in working capital outflows and customer bad debt, as certain customer segments defer payments due to the reduction of household incomes and business revenues," Centrica said.

The company has stopped or delayed all new non-critical capital expenditure projects in its customer-facing divisions, bringing down its capital spend to around 600 million pounds ($743.76 million) from 800 million pounds forecast earlier.

Centrica also said it was putting off the decision to pay employee cash bonuses relating to 2019 until the outlook becomes clearer, while implementing a pay freeze for most non-customer facing colleagues.

It has delayed over 100 million pounds of restructuring spend as well, and had decided earlier this year to award no bonuses to directors for 2019.

