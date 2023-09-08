UK police searching London park for escaped terrorism suspect

Adds context in paragraphs 2 and 3

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that searches taking place in London's Richmond Park were linked to the hunt for a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van.

A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.