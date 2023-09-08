News & Insights

UK police searching London park for escaped terrorism suspect

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

September 08, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2 and 3

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that searches taking place in London's Richmond Park were linked to the hunt for a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van.

A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.