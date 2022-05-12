UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

Adds police quote

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday that they had recommended that more than 100 fines should be issued as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking in gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office," a police statement said.

Police said the investigation remains live.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout)

