UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday that they had recommended that more than 100 fines should be issued as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking in gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office," a police statement said.

Police said the investigation remains live.

