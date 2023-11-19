UK police question Russell Brand over sex assault allegations - The Times

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by detectives from London's Metropolitan Police over allegations of historical sex offences, the Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

British police said in September they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that women had accused Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier that month the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported four women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has rejected what he has described as "very serious allegations", saying on his social media channels he has never had non-consensual sex.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment on Sunday's report from representatives for Brand.

"A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London on Thursday 16 November 2023," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, declining to confirm whether it was Brand.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue," the force added.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

