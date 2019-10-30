UK police investigate report of noxious substance in London

British police were called to reports of a possible spillage of a noxious substance at a commercial venue on Brompton Road, a central shopping street in London, they said on Wednesday.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were on the scene and the incident was ongoing, the police said in a statement.

"Cordons and closures are in place as a precaution while the nature of the chemical is established," the police said.

