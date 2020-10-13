UK police end security alert at London hospital

Updates with incident stood down

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had stood down a security incident at London's St Thomas' Hospital which had led to the closure of the nearby Westminster Bridge.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

