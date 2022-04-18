UK police close road and arrest man near Downing Street

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British police closed a road in central London near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence on Monday and said they had arrested a man following an incident.

Whitehall, which is home to several government departments including the finance ministry, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence and leads to Johnson's Downing Street office and residence, was cordoned off by police.

"Officers are assisting the MOD Police at Horse Guards following an incident earlier this morning," City of Westminster Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"A 29-yr-old has man has been arrested & is in custody. There are no reports of any injuries & there is no known risk to the public."

