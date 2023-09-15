News & Insights

World Markets

UK police charge three including father over girl's murder

September 15, 2023 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday they had charged three people with the murder of 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif found dead at her home last month, including her father.

Sharif was found with extensive injuries at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, on August 10. Her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had all travelled to Pakistan a day earlier.

They returned to Britain on Wednesday when they were arrested at London's Gatwick airport after disembarking from a flight from Dubai.

Surrey Police said the trio had now all been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They are due to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court later on Friday.

"Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers," the police statement said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.