UK police charge man with three counts of murder after Nottingham attacks

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

June 16, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British police on Friday charged a man with three counts of murder following a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham earlier this week which left three people dead.

The charges relate to university students, Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O'Malley-Kumar - both aged 19 -, and Ian Robert Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed on Tuesday, the police said in a statement.

Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, relating to three members of the public struck by a van, the police added.

"These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city," Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

