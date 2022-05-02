Markets
UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 2 (Reuters) - Britain is poised to shelve plans to empower a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The government's new legislative programme is not expected to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and Markets Authority, the FT reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

