UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

May 2 (Reuters) - Britain is poised to shelve plans to empower a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The government's new legislative programme is not expected to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and Markets Authority, the FT reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

