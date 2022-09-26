UK PM Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for role in release of British detainees

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday.

In a statement issued after Truss' first call with the Saudi crown prince since she took office, a spokesperson also said she "offered the UK’s continued support and encouragement for progress in Saudi Arabia’s domestic reforms."

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by William James)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

