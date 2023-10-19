UK PM Sunak's Conservatives lose Tamworth by-election

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost the previously safe parliamentary seat of Tamworth in central England on Friday.

The Labour candidate Sarah Edwards won the seat with a majority of over 1,300, overturning the Conservative majority of 19,634 at the last general election in 2019.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

