UK PM Sunak summons cabinet and will make climate announcement later - reports

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

September 20, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by William James and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has summoned his cabinet and will hold a press conference later on Wednesday, local mediareported, as the British leader prepares to re-evaluate the country's net zero policies.

The prime minister said on Tuesday he planned a speech this week to announce an important decision but did not set a specific date for the event. He said his government remained completely committed to its net zero commitments but wanted to reach them "in a better, more proportionate way."

Sunak's office did not immediately comment on reports the press conference could happen on Wednesday.

