UK PM Sunak confirms cancellation of HS2 northern leg

Adds PM comment

MANCHESTER, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail project on Wednesday, pledging to invest 36 billion pounds ($44 billion) of savings in alternative transport networks instead.

Sunak said the new track would now stop in Birmingham and not go on to Manchester, a decision widely expected after days of rumours.

He said it no longer made sense to continue with HS2 after its costs had doubled and following changes to business travel patterns since the pandemic.

"I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project," he told the Conservative Party conference. "We will reinvest every single penny, 36 billion pounds, in hundreds of new transport projects in the north and the Midlands, across the country."

HS2 had been billed as Europe's biggest infrastructure project, but costs had soared to over 106 billion pounds at a 2020 estimate from the 56 billion pounds bill forecast in 2015, and the eastern link to Leeds had already been scrapped.

Northern politicians and business leaders have repeatedly warned that scrapping the Manchester connection would damage the region's growth prospects and have accused the government of prioritising investment in the more prosperous south.

($1 = 0.8245 pounds)

