UK PM Johnson's office has not yet received lockdown report - Truss

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet received the report of an investigation into events at his Downing Street residence that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown laws, foreign minister Liz Truss said.

An internal inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson's offices could be published as soon as Wednesday, delivering findings that might determine the prime minister's future. Police have also launched an investigation.

Truss said Johnson had not received the report and people should wait for the inquiry's findings before commenting further on his future.

"He has my complete support," Truss told Sky News.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg)

