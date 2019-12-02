UK PM Johnson's Conservatives maintain 7-point lead over Labour - ICM poll

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has held its 7-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters, the first to be conducted entirely after Friday's attack near London Bridge.

Ten days before Britain's national election, support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, up one point from ICM's last poll a week ago. The Labour Party was also up one point at 35%.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 13% while the Brexit Party was down one point on 3%.

ICM surveyed 2,029 adults online between Nov. 29 and Dec 2.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

