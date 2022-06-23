UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose Wakefield at by-election

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

Opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election by a majority of 4,925 votes, winning back a seat that Labour had lost in 2019 for the first time in 90 years.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters