UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have won a majority -ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won an outright majority in parliament, according to a tally of seats won so far by broadcaster ITV.

The official exit poll projected the Conservatives would win a total of 368 seats. With 595 or parliament's 650 seats declared, the Conservatives have won 326, ITV said.

