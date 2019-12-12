UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have won a majority -ITV

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won an outright majority in parliament, according to a tally of seats won so far by broadcaster ITV.

The official exit poll projected the Conservatives would win a total of 368 seats. With 595 or parliament's 650 seats declared, the Conservatives have won 326, ITV said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

