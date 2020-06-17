UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle - Reuter witnesses

Contributors
Hannah McKay Reuters
Gerhard Mey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

The car that usually carries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

While it was not immediately clear whether Johnson was in the car, the vehicle was surrounded by the normal security that accompanies a a British prime minister and he had just finished his weekly session in parliament.

(Reporting by Hannah McKay and Gerhard Mey; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

