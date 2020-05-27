UK PM Johnson to go to Brussels next month for Brexit talks - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2X5Z7e8 on Thursday.

May 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Britain's negotiator with the European Union, David Frost, said Johnson will meet the presidents of the European Commission and Council to formally assess the state of the talks, according to the newspaper.

Talks on a new pact to cover everything from trade to fisheries to security from 2021 had reached an impasse before a key deadline at the end of June, when the bloc and London are to assess their progress.

Frost reiterated on Wednesday the UK would not extend the Brexit transition period beyond December.

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, allowing it time to negotiate a new free trade deal with the bloc.

