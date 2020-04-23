UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering well from grave COVID-19 complications and will be back at work soon, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

"He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do, he is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do," Lewis told Sky.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I'm sure he will be very soon, I am sure he will be very keen to get back but I think he is also doing the right thing."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Alistair Smout)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.