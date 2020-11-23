UK PM Johnson sets out new measures to replace COVID lockdown

Contributors
Kate Holton Reuters
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a national lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in England on Dec. 2, strengthening a tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates.

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a national lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in England on Dec. 2, strengthening a tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates.

"We're not going to replace national measures with a free for all ... We're going to go back instead to a regional, tiered approach, applying the toughest measures where COVID is most prevalent," Johnson told parliament.

"The scientific advice is ... that our tiers need to be made tougher."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More