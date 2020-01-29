US Markets

UK PM Johnson says Huawei decision helps Britain, does not hurt U.S. ties

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted to ensure people have access to the best technology but that a decision on allowing Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network would not harm cooperation with the United States.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular