UK PM Johnson says Huawei decision helps Britain, does not hurt U.S. ties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted to ensure people have access to the best technology but that a decision on allowing Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network would not harm cooperation with the United States.
