UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday

Contributors
William James Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.

“These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or grandparents at once," Johnson told reporters, adding that schools would re-open to more pupils and outdoor retailers and car showrooms would also be able to open from Monday.

