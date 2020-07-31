UK PM Johnson postpones next stage of lockdown lifting due to rising COVID infections

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates.

"On Saturday 1 August we had hoped to reopen in England a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed ... Today I am afraid we are postponing those changes for at least a fortnight," Johnson said at a news conference.

"I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people ... I am really, really sorry about that but we simply cannot take the risk."

