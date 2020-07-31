UK PM Johnson postpones next stage of lockdown lifting due to rising COVID infections

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates.

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates.

"On Saturday 1 August we had hoped to reopen in England a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed ... Today I am afraid we are postponing those changes for at least a fortnight," Johnson said at a news conference.

"I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people ... I am really, really sorry about that but we simply cannot take the risk."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters