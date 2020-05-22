UK PM Johnson plans to cut Huawei's involvement in UK's 5G network - The Telegraph

May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's HWT.UL involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.