UK PM Johnson plans to cut Huawei's involvement in UK's 5G network - The Telegraph

Kanishka Singh Reuters
May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's HWT.UL involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

