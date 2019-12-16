UK PM Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to strike a trade deal to 11 months from nearly three years.

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson's spokesman had said earlier.

While Johnson's large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a bold message to the EU. The bloc's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that 11 months is not enough time to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London and Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Wardell)

