US Markets

UK PM Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

Contributor
enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take the bold step of legislating to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, British media including The Times and the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to strike a trade deal to 11 months from nearly three years.

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson's spokesman had said earlier.

While Johnson's large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a bold message to the EU. The bloc's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that 11 months is not enough time to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London and Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Wardell)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular