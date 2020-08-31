UK PM Johnson has chosen top civil servant, Financial Times says

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a chosen a member of his inner circle to oversee a wide-ranging overhaul as head of the civil service, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a chosen a member of his inner circle to oversee a wide-ranging overhaul as head of the civil service, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Mark Sedwill said in June he would step down as Cabinet Secretary, part of what is expected to be a wider shake up of officials at the heart of power.

Sedwill will be replaced by Simon Case, 41, who has earned Johnson's trust during a secondment as Permanent Secretary since May, the Financial Times reported.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office declined to comment, saying an official announcement on the post would be made on Tuesday.

Sedwill, a career diplomat who was appointed cabinet secretary and national security adviser by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May, said he would leave government service at the end of September.

Sedwill had reportedly clashed with Johnson's top political adviser Dominic Cummings, who has long been critical of the civil service, saying it is not nimble enough to deliver change.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More