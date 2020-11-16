US Markets

UK PM Johnson 'full of beans', will govern by Zoom - minister says

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"He's well, he's absolutely full of beans," Hancock told Sky News. "He'll be, I've got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom."

Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks.

When Johnson caught COVID-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness "in denial" - but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.

