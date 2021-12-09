UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl - PA Media

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, PA Media reported.

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, PA Media reported.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More