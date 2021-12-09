UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl - PA Media

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, PA Media reported.

