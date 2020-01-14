US Markets

UK PM Johnson: Let's do a 'Trump deal' to replace the Iran nuclear deal

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement.

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement.

"If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear arms control deal with Tehran. "That would be a great way forward."

"I don't want a military conflict between us, the United States and Iran, let's dial this thing down," Johnson said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

