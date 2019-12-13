UK Plc shares skyrocket on Johnson's sweeping win

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK shares with heavy exposure to the domestic economy surged on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a sweeping majority, assuring markets that Britain is likely to be heading for an orderly exit from the European Union.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE index rose 1% as negative impact from strong sterling was offset by a rally in utilities, retailers, housebuilders and banking stocks. The British pound surged to 19-month high versus the dollar.

The FTSE 250 index .FTMC, which is home to many companies with high UK revenue exposure, surged as much as 5.2%, hitting fresh record highs.

Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy, said UK stocks were benefiting from a bullish cocktail mix of Boris Johnson's electoral victory and a preliminary trade deal between China and the U.S.

"The banking sector, real estate, construction, utilities, all these sectors are expected to benefit from the 'feel-good' factor".

Johnson's win also removed re-nationalistion fears from utility stocks, boosting National Grid NG.L and United Utilities UU.L, both rising more than 5%. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had announced plans to renationalise utility companies in his election manifesto.

Citi analyst Andrew Coombs said the change in Labour party leadership is likely to be the biggest factor driving banks and utilities higher as a change in party leadership should re-affirm that nationalisation plans are now "off the table".

Among financials, RBS RBS.L, Virgin Money VMUK.L and Lloyds LLOY.L stood out rising 10% to 16%.

JPMorgan's basket of London-listed companies .JPDEUKDM that make their cash at home has enjoyed a meteoric rally, rising 7% to all-time highs.

A stronger sterling however dented British exporters in the consumer staples and pharmaceutical sectors with GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, Astrazeneca AZN.L and Reckitt Benckiser RB.L falling 1.5% to 2%.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus, additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar)

