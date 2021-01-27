Commodities
AZN

UK plant that makes Astra vaccines partially evacuated over suspect package

Contributors
Alistair Smout Reuters
Michael Holden Reuters
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

A plant in Wales that produces anti-COVID vaccines for AstraZeneca has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.

Adds police statement

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A plant in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant.

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate," local police said in a statement, adding that the public should avoid the area.

Wockhardt UK provides fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN BNTX MRNA PFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular