Markets
AAPL

UK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc and Google's mobile browsers as well as the iphone maker's restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc AAPL.O and Google's mobile browsers as well as the iphone maker's restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also taking enforcement action against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google over its app store payment practices.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular