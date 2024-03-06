UK plans 265.3 billion pounds of gilts in 2024/25, shuns long bonds

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain aims to issue 265.3 billion pounds ($337.4 billion) of government bonds in the coming 2024/25 financial year, a little more than expected by dealers, with the share of planned long-dated bonds falling to a record low.

A Reuters poll of primary dealers had pointed to a gilt issuance remit of around 258.4 billion pounds from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

British government bond yields jumped briefly in the aftermath of the new remit, which showed long-dated bonds would account for just 18.5% of sales - the lowest such share since DMO records began in 1998/99.

Earlier on Wednesday finance minister Jeremy Hunt offered voters tax cuts in a bid to woo them back to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives ahead of an expected 2024 election, slashing the emergency reserves in the public finances to the bone.

If the DMO does sell more than 265 billion pounds of gilts in 2024/25, it would be the second-heaviest year for issuance on record after the 2020/21 financial year when Britain was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The DMO said it planned to keep unchanged its net issuance of short-term Treasury bills, compared with the poll consensus for an increase of around 10 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

