UK pensions group recommends members oppose Shell's climate strategy at AGM

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The UK's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum said on Wednesday it recommended members oppose Royal Dutch Shell’s RDSA.L climate change strategy at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.

The oil and gas major is the first in the sector to give investors a chance to vote on its energy transition strategy, although the vote is advisory and the company would not be bound to change its plans.

Shell has set an ambition of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, depending on its customers buying fossil fuel products combined with carbon offsets from nature-based projects or carbon capture projects.

However, LAPFF Chair Doug McMurdo said the plan did not go far enough.

"The strategy as stated does not sufficiently address the challenges Shell faces, with competition from renewable energy potentially putting fossil fuel businesses out of business on cost grounds alone," McMurdo said.

"Yet its net zero strategy is couched in such terms that Shell will decarbonise ‘in step with society’. That is not taking a lead, that is a recipe for being left with stranded assets."

McMurdo also questioned Shell's reliance on carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions and the company's plans to plant a large number of trees to help it reduce its emissions.

"There are references to relying on very large amounts of carbon capture and storage (CCS), yet it is unclear for what products, and CCS doesn’t work without subsidy and it does not result in ‘net zero’," he said.

On the tree-planting plans, McMurdo said the scale of tree-planting needed did not seem credible, and nature-based solutions should be focused on difficult-to-abate sectors such as cement, chemical manufacturing and aviation.

Instead, the LAPFF, whose 82 members manage over 300 billion pounds ($416.61 billion) in assets, said it backed a resolution from activist group Follow This calling for the company's targets to be aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate.

The AGM takes place on May 18.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

