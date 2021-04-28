UK pensions group recommends members oppose Shell's climate strategy at AGM

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The UK's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum said on Wednesday it recommended members oppose Royal Dutch Shell’s RDSA.L climate change strategy at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.

Instead, the group, whose 82 members manage over 300 billion pounds ($416.61 billion) in assets, said it backed a resolution from activist group Follow This calling for the company's targets to be aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

