UK pay growth holds in three months to February

Corrects throughout as January pay growth revised up

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Pay growth in Britain - which is key to the Bank of England's debate about whether to extend its run of interest rate hikes next month - held at 6.6% in the three months to February, official data showed on Tuesday.

Pay growth, excluding bonuses, was unchanged from an upwardly revised pay growth figure of 6.6% for the three months to January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected basic earnings to rise by 6.2%.

