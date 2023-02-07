UK pay grows at slowest pace in 21 months for new hires, REC says

February 07, 2023 — 08:01 pm EST

By contrast, hiring of permanent staff fell and their starting salaries grew at the slowest pace in 21 months, although the rise was still big by historic standards, the survey showed.

There were some signs of increased confidence among employers as the pace of growth in the number of vacancies posted for permanent staff accelerated for the first time in nine months, REC said.

"Taking into account the high level of activity last summer and autumn, when the permanent slowdown started, activity levels for both permanent and temporary roles are still high," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that labour market data would be key for understanding how quickly inflation falls. The BoE raised borrowing costs for the 10th time in a row to 4% but hinted it was close to ending its run of rate hikes.

The REC survey, which is sponsored by accountants KPMG, took place between Jan. 12 and Jan. 25 and was based on responses from a panel of 400 recruiters.

