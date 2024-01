LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defeated a rebellion among members of his Conservative Party on Wednesday when lawmakers voted by 320 to 276 in favour of approving his plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

