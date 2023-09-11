News & Insights

UK parliamentary security working with authorities over alleged Chinese spying, says speaker

September 11, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Monday said issues raised by media reports about the arrest of a parliamentary researcher alleged to be a spy were being addressed, and security authorities were also looking into the matter.

"I want to reassure members that the House follows the same vetting procedures as the government, that issues raised by media stories are being addressed, and that the security is working closely and effectively with other relevant authorities," Hoyle told the House of Commons.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

