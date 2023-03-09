World Markets

UK parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill March 13

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

March 09, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament will debate and vote on the government's Illegal Migration Bill for the first time on March 13, the leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.

The second reading of the bill, which seeks to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, is a debate on its main principles.

No amendments can be made to the text at this point, but at the end of the debate a vote will be held on whether the bill proceeds to the next stage the legislative process.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.