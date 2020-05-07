US Markets

UK parliament tells Barclays CEO: explain emergency business loans delays

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
The British parliament's treasury committee chairman has told the chief executive of Barclays to explain delays to granting emergency loans to small businesses.

"Many businesses are facing a day to day struggle to survive," Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, said. He wrote a letter to Matt Hammerstein seeking an explanation.

"As Barclays customers still seem to be facing issues and new ones may have arisen, I have asked Barclays to explain what is happening, and what it is doing to fix any issues that have arisen."

